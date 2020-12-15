Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine and inoculated its first recipients Monday, launching a months-long vaccination process that health officials hope will start to have meaningful effects on limiting transmission of the disease in the state by late spring. Read more here
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. Read more here. Full story here.
- The El Paso and Teller county courthouses will remain closed to the public through early February for all but emergency needs, the region’s top judge said Monday in extending for one month a previous closure order. Read more here.
- Restaurants that have experienced a decline in sales because of the pandemic could get some relief thanks to a newly announced joint sales tax program. More here.
- The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado on Monday morning. Full story here.
- A federal judge has dismissed a Denver man’s lawsuit, filed four days after the statewide stay-at-home order took effect in March, seeking to overturn various COVID-19 restrictions in Colorado and in the city of Denver. Read more here.
- As the coronavirus swept through Colorado’s penal institutions, El Paso County jail inmates went months without access to masks, even facing threats of discipline if they tried to use bed sheets or underwear as face coverings, the ACLU of Colorado said Sunday in a class-action lawsuit alleging widespread failures at the jail. Full story here.
- UCHealth has begun using a new system to process COVID-19 tests, the hospital system announced Friday. The hospital system will be the first in the Rocky Mountain region and one of the first in the country to obtain and use the new system. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment opened several free community COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state last week in an effort to increase access. Read more here.
-Three Colorado Springs business owners filed a joint lawsuit in federal court last week claiming Colorado’s COVID-19 restrictions violate their constitutional right to assemble under the First Amendment. Read more here.
- Coronavirus is raging inside Colorado prisons. And critics say the widening outbreaks behind bars are proof state officials haven’t done enough.Read more here.
- Kimball Bayles, owner of the only independent movie theater in town, isn't sure the magic of movies will be enough to overcome this latest crisis. Read more here.
- COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado: your guide. What you need to know as the COVID-19 vaccines come to Colorado. Read more here.
-Some Colorado fire department chiefs have asked Gov. Jared Polis' office to move their crews to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines, alongside health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. Read more here.
- Another Colorado Springs homeless shelter has reported COVID-19 cases — which officials believe could be linked to the recent large outbreak at the county jail — and infections and deaths continue to mount at health care facilities for the sick and elderly, according to the latest public health outbreak data. Read more here.
- Shelters to assist with outdoor dining were built in downtown Colorado Springs Friday. See the photos here.
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central is slated to receive 3,900 doses of Colorado's initial allocation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the largest shipment scheduled for El Paso County so far, according to data released Friday by the state. Read more here.
- Statewide, officials on Friday released a list of which hospitals, health care facilities and local health departments will receive Colorado’s first coronavirus vaccine. Nearly 47,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Colorado within a week. Read more here.