- As the coronavirus swept through Colorado’s penal institutions, El Paso County jail inmates went months without access to masks, even facing threats of discipline if they tried to use bed sheets or underwear as face coverings, the ACLU of Colorado said Sunday in a class-action lawsuit alleging widespread failures at the jail. Full story here.
- UCHealth has begun using a new system to process COVID-19 tests, the hospital system announced Friday. The hospital system will be the first in the Rocky Mountain region and one of the first in the country to obtain and use the new system. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment opened several free community COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state last week in an effort to increase access. Read more here.
-Three Colorado Springs business owners filed a joint lawsuit in federal court last week claiming Colorado’s COVID-19 restrictions violate their constitutional right to assemble under the First Amendment. Read more here.
- Coronavirus is raging inside Colorado prisons. And critics say the widening outbreaks behind bars are proof state officials haven’t done enough.Read more here.
- Kimball Bayles, owner of the only independent movie theater in town, isn't sure the magic of movies will be enough to overcome this latest crisis. Read more here.
- COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado: your guide. What you need to know as the COVID-19 vaccines come to Colorado. Read more here.
-Some Colorado fire department chiefs have asked Gov. Jared Polis' office to move their crews to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines, alongside health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. Read more here.
- Another Colorado Springs homeless shelter has reported COVID-19 cases — which officials believe could be linked to the recent large outbreak at the county jail — and infections and deaths continue to mount at health care facilities for the sick and elderly, according to the latest public health outbreak data. Read more here.
- Shelters to assist with outdoor dining were built in downtown Colorado Springs Friday. See the photos here.
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central is slated to receive 3,900 doses of Colorado's initial allocation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the largest shipment scheduled for El Paso County so far, according to data released Friday by the state. Read more here.
- Statewide, officials on Friday released a list of which hospitals, health care facilities and local health departments will receive Colorado’s first coronavirus vaccine. Nearly 47,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Colorado within a week. Read more here.
- With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people — begging them, even — not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season. Read more here.
- After a successful summer outdoor dining program in downtown Colorado Springs, which closed a portion of Tejon Street, another effort to expand outside restaurant service is underway. More here.
- Next weekend, restaurant tables will replace cars on 25th Street between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues in Old Colorado City. Full story here.
- The University of Colorado Boulder will begin the second semester on Jan. 14 online, the school announced Thursday. Read more here.
- Millions in federal relief dollars poured into El Paso County’s economy saved local governments, supported small businesses and protected working families amid one of the worst global health crises in recent history, El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs barbershop owner is suing Gov. Jared Polis and another state official claiming $4 million in recently approved coronavirus relief aid for minority-owned businesses is unconstitutional. Full story here.
- The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Colorado as early as Sunday, and many frontline workers should be vaccinated by the end of February, state officials said Wednesday. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has joined a coalition of 45 groups asking Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials to expand a program statewide that would allow certified businesses to operate with few COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Read more here.
- The Cripple Creek Ice Fest Committee has canceled the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. The annual event, which draws up to 20,000 visitors, was scheduled for Feb. 6-14. Read more here.