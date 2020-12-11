Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado: your guide. What you need to know as the COVID-19 vaccines come to Colorado. Read more here.
- Colorado's fall coronavirus surge has leveled off at a "high plateau," with state officials saying Thursday hospitalizations and case numbers have stabilized in recent weeks. Read more here.
- After a successful summer outdoor dining program in downtown Colorado Springs, which closed a portion of Tejon Street, another effort to expand outside restaurant service is underway. More here.
- Next weekend, restaurant tables will replace cars on 25th Street between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues in Old Colorado City. Full story here.
- The University of Colorado Boulder will begin the second semester on Jan. 14 online, the school announced Thursday. Read more here.
- The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Colorado as early as Sunday, and many frontline workers should be vaccinated by the end of February, state officials said Wednesday. More here.
- Nearly 600 inmates and employees at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Jefferson County have contracted coronavirus in one of the worst prison outbreaks in the country. Full story here.
- Millions in federal relief dollars poured into El Paso County’s economy saved local governments, supported small businesses and protected working families amid one of the worst global health crises in recent history, El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs barbershop owner is suing Gov. Jared Polis and another state official claiming $4 million in recently approved coronavirus relief aid for minority-owned businesses is unconstitutional. Full story here.
- Springs Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter in Colorado Springs, reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has joined a coalition of 45 groups asking Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials to expand a program statewide that would allow certified businesses to operate with few COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Read more here.
- Deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the frightening peak reached last April, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis all but certain to get worse because of the fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Read more here.
- The Cripple Creek Ice Fest Committee has canceled the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. The annual event, which draws up to 20,000 visitors, was scheduled for Feb. 6-14. Read more here.