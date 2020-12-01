Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The first day of an expected three-day special session of the Colorado General Assembly set in motion the proposals to deliver aid to Coloradans for rent or mortgages, utility bills and food, as well as aid to small businesses and arts organizations affected by capacity limitations. Full story here.
- More than half of Colorado’s nursing homes had a staff member test positive over a week’s span in mid-November, the White House coronavirus task force wrote, as facilities across the state continue to see significant spread within long-term and nursing facilities. Read more here.
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12's Board of Education is eyeing the possibility of requesting a variance from the county that could allow the district to operate under modified COVID-19 quarantine guidance for in-person learning. Read more here.
-Residential assisted-living and skilled-nursing centers continued to amass the most COVID-19 cases among outbreak sites in El Paso County in November, according to state and county public health dashboards that compile lists of active and inactive infections. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, first gentleman Marlon Reis, have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said Saturday night. Read more here.
- All four Denver Broncos quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday because of coronavirus. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have all been deemed as high-risk close contacts due to third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel testing positive. As of Saturday night, the game had not been canceled or postponed. Read more here.
- How are breweries faring during the pandemic? Earlier this year, the Brewer's Association chief economist Bart Watson predicted as many as one-third of Colorado’s more than 400 breweries could close as a result of the pandemic. That hasn't come to pass, but the number of closings could very well rise over the course of the winter Read more here.
- With no federal stimulus in sight, Colorado lawmakers will look to provide much needed relief to ease the effects of the coronavirus pandemic during a special session that starts Monday. Read more here.
-Heard of Operation Warp Speed? Gazette editor Vince Bzdek writes about how the operation, a partnership between the U.S. government and private sector, is about to accomplish the impossible: deliver the first coronavirus vaccine within a year. "Here, finally, is the bright spot we all need in an otherwise frustrating, deadly fight against COVID-19. Here, finally, is something America does well," Bzdek writes. Read the full column here.
- New Colorado state guidance could mean fewer teachers have to quarantine at home after a positive case of COVID-19 at their school, allowing more classrooms to stay open. Read more here.
- The November weather ushered in the holiday spirit Friday as a thin layer of snow hugged the ground, but the frozen parking lots of Walmart, Kohl's and Best Buy were much emptier this Black Friday than previous years. Read more here.
- State health officials are asking for public opinion on a business certification program that would allow certified businesses to operate with higher capacity limits than currently allowed. Read more here.
- Colorado College’s season opener, set to take place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s “pod” in Omaha, has been pushed back one week to Dec. 8. Read more here.
- Crested Butte and Monarch ski resorts are opening their lifts amid the pandemic, but not without new health protocols to keep skiers and snowboarders safe. Read more here.
- The governor's office has denied the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association's request to allow hotel and resort restaurants to serve guests indoors at 25% capacity. Despite some hotels and resorts offering room service, officials say that is not sustainable and guests are more inclined to leave the property to get food. Read more here.
- Former state Rep. Joe Nuñez, 83, a Douglas County Republican, died from COVID-19 on Nov. 16, six days after his wife, Lilly, 82, died of the virus. Read more here.
-Concerns that COVID-19 would adversely affect mental health are being realized, data show. Not only has the pandemic been difficult to navigate for people already dealing with mental illness, but new cases of mental impairment are growing, said Kirk Woundy, associate executive director of the Colorado Springs office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Read more here.
- Children's Hospital in Aurora is seeking platelet donors who could make the difference between "a child bleeding to death or living to see Christmas," according to its doctor in charge of transfusions. Read more here.