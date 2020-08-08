Free testing offered at The Citadel mall; School districts providing computers to all students for remote learning
Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Saturday, Aug. 8
LATEST NEWS
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 7):
-49,893 cases, including 4,911 in El Paso County
-575,984 people tested
-1,852 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
-1,857 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,582 hospitalized
-515 outbreaks
- There are now 4,877,115 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 159,990 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Free coronavirus testing will be offered at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs to try to counteract a rise in infections in recent weeks. Read more here.
- Two of Colorado Springs' largest school districts will seek to level the playing field until in-person classes can safely resume by providing every student with a laptop or other device for learning remotely. Read more here.
- With widespread home visits for the 2020 census set to begin next week, the Census Bureau is losing workers like to pandemic fears. Read more here. schedule.
- Medical device manufacturer in Monument sees coronavirus outbreak. More here.
- New Colorado coronavirus hot spots include Colorado Springs church, 3 others in state. Full story here.
- The first Colorado Springs schools to reopen have faith in their ability to keep kids safe. Read more here.
- Colorado Democratic U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette requested the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say when they plan to release a national plan for vaccinating the U.S. populace against COVID-19. Read more here.
- A for-profit Colorado Springs halfway house has uprooted up to 65 residents and placed them in isolation in a separate facility amid what state health officials describe as a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.
- Colorado High School Activities Association provided a long-awaited answer about the fate of fall sports as the state navigates through the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- A health alert came from Pueblo County about two separate COVID-19 outbreaks at Taco Bells. Read more here.
- Most court buildings are open for business, but much court business — depositions and motions hearings — are happening virtually. Read more here.
- A smaller version of the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival will be held in September. Read more here.
- First-time claims for unemployment benefits filed in Colorado last week fell to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic forced widespread business closures, throwing thousands out of work. Read more here.
- District 11, Colorado Springs' second-largest school district, will start the academic year with a focus on remote learning, providing online services for all students except those deemed academically at-risk. Read more here.
- Concerned about returning to in-person instruction, School District 49 teachers recently aired their concerns to the five-member school board. Read more here.
- Hundreds of zoos across the country were ordered to close in March — the start of the busiest season for most animal parks — forcing administrators to deal with the pandemic’s financial impact through layoffs and pay cuts. Even as they reopen, zoos and aquariums from Alaska to Florida are seeing few visitors. Read more here.