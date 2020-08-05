Colorado's COVID-19 cases level off; coronavirus spreading between prisons
Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Thursday, Aug. 6
LATEST NEWS
There are now 4,821,287 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 158,171 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 5):
-48,988 cases, including 4,754 in El Paso County
-562,086 people tested
-1,851 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
-1,717 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,536 hospitalized
-502 outbreaks
- District 11, Colorado Springs' second-largest school district, will start the academic year with a focus on remote learning, providing online services for all students except those deemed academically at-risk. Read more here.
- Concerned about returning to in-person instruction, School District 49 teachers recently aired their concerns to the five-member school board. Read more here.
- After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill. Read more here.
- The Manitou Incline reopened at 6 a.m. Thursday under a new reservation system, ending a five-month closure over crowding concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Hundreds of zoos across the country were ordered to close in March — the start of the busiest season for most animal parks — forcing administrators to deal with the pandemic’s financial impact through layoffs and pay cuts. Even as they reopen, zoos and aquariums from Alaska to Florida are seeing few visitors. Read more here.
- Want to help save independent music venues in Colorado Springs and around the country? Here's an easy way to do that. Read more here.
- Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual. Read more here.
- The Paint the Town Blue series returns Thursday with weekly live music at Thorndale Park in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day. Read more here.
- Colorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms. Read more here.
- Colorado is "beginning to see a leveling off of the very alarming increase" in COVID-19 cases the state recorded in July, largely because of the statewide mask mandate, closure of bars and nightclubs, and 10 p.m. last call for alcohol, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday. Read more
- The 2020 fall high school sports season was slashed from 11 sports to four following an announcement by the Colorado High School Activities Association after a lengthy compromise and approval from state health officials. Read more
- Football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics, spirit and unified bowling are “unable to be played” this fall under current health state guidelines, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday. Read more