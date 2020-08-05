Colorado's COVID-19 cases level off; coronavirus spreading between prisons
Updated Wednesday, Aug. 5
LATEST NEWS
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 5):
-48,988 cases, including 4,754 in El Paso County
-562,086 people tested
-1,851 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
-1,717 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,536 hospitalized
-502 outbreaks
- Colorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms. Read more here.
- Colorado is "beginning to see a leveling off of the very alarming increase" in COVID-19 cases the state recorded in July, largely because of the statewide mask mandate, closure of bars and nightclubs, and 10 p.m. last call for alcohol, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday. Read more
- Colorado state health officials say that two inmates transferred to a federal prison in Florence arrived with active COVID-19 infections. Read more
- The 2020 fall high school sports season was slashed from 11 sports to four following an announcement by the Colorado High School Activities Association after a lengthy compromise and approval from state health officials. Read more
- The Colorado State Fair will open but most festivities won't be open to the public. Read more
- Cinemark Tinseltown is showing movies again, marking the first theater in Colorado Springs to reopen since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
- The Colorado Springs-area housing market smashed more records last month, as home prices and sales soared to new highs despite the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the local economy. Read more
- Football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics, spirit and unified bowling are “unable to be played” this fall under current health state guidelines, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday. Read more
- The number of new COVID-19 cases in El Paso County has started to plateau about two weeks after Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate and as a new countywide limit on large gatherings takes effect. Read more
- Two Colorado Springs dental offices have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more
- Colorado ski resorts might open this winter, but they won't be the same as before. Read more
- Deployed to help state and local communities address the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado National Guard will continue their assignment until Dec. 31. Read more