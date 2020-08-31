Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 30):

-57,223 cases, including 6,007 in El Paso County

-706,067 people tested

-1,944 deaths among cases, including 153 in El Paso County

-1,843 deaths due to COVID-19

-7,010 hospitalized 

-602 outbreaks

An outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported at The Broadmoor hotel after several employees tested positive for the virus, an El Paso County spokeswoman said Sunday. Read more here.

- A north Colorado Springs elementary school will reopen Monday after a one-day closure amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.

- Colorado has reported more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to people who attended an annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota earlier this month. Read more here.

- Colorado Springs Utilities is one of 17 wastewater companies participating in a statewide effort to collect and analyze samples of excrement to track COVID-19 infections...Read more here. 

- COVID cases decline, but half of Colorado students are onlineRead more here.

- Nearly 50 quarantined after Woodland Park High School student with COVID-19 attends class. Full story here.

- A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine. Read more here.

- The Interfraternity Council on the Hill at the University of Colorado-Boulder will fine one of its chapter fraternities for throwing a house party this week in violation COVID-19 restrictions. Full story here.

- The Colorado Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Gov. Jared Polis' authority to make wearing masks in public mandatory. Full story here.

- Two students living in Colorado College's South Hall tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, the college said. Read more here.

- Gov. Jared Polis has signed an executive order to establish a temporary task force on evictions, which will study and propose solutions to housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

- An elementary school in Colorado Springs' largest school district is closed Friday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus as the district awaits word on test results for at least three other students and staff — results that could temporarily end in-person classes. Read more here.

- Vail Resorts announces changes for upcoming season, including reservations; other ski area plans uncertain. Read more here.

- Coronavirus cases in Denver are back on the decline after a dramatic spike in July, but public officials aren’t calling for celebration, nor the loosening of any COVID-19 restrictions. Read more here.

- Pandemic has spelled breakout moment for these camper vans made in Colorado Springs. Read more here.

- New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future. Read more here.

Tags

Load comments