Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 30):
-57,223 cases, including 6,007 in El Paso County
-706,067 people tested
-1,944 deaths among cases, including 153 in El Paso County
-1,843 deaths due to COVID-19
-7,010 hospitalized
-602 outbreaks
- An outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported at The Broadmoor hotel after several employees tested positive for the virus, an El Paso County spokeswoman said Sunday. Read more here.
- A north Colorado Springs elementary school will reopen Monday after a one-day closure amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- Colorado has reported more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to people who attended an annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota earlier this month. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Utilities is one of 17 wastewater companies participating in a statewide effort to collect and analyze samples of excrement to track COVID-19 infections...Read more here.
- COVID cases decline, but half of Colorado students are online. Read more here.
- Nearly 50 quarantined after Woodland Park High School student with COVID-19 attends class. Full story here.
- The Interfraternity Council on the Hill at the University of Colorado-Boulder will fine one of its chapter fraternities for throwing a house party this week in violation COVID-19 restrictions. Full story here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Gov. Jared Polis' authority to make wearing masks in public mandatory. Full story here.
- Two students living in Colorado College's South Hall tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, the college said. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis has signed an executive order to establish a temporary task force on evictions, which will study and propose solutions to housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- An elementary school in Colorado Springs' largest school district is closed Friday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus as the district awaits word on test results for at least three other students and staff — results that could temporarily end in-person classes. Read more here.
- Vail Resorts announces changes for upcoming season, including reservations; other ski area plans uncertain. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases in Denver are back on the decline after a dramatic spike in July, but public officials aren’t calling for celebration, nor the loosening of any COVID-19 restrictions. Read more here.
- Pandemic has spelled breakout moment for these camper vans made in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future. Read more here.