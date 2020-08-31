Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 52F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 52F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.