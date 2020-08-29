Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Sunday
- The 'Hanging Lake miracle', the Grizzly Fire spares a popular Colorado tourist destination...Read more here.
- Colorado has reported more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to people who attended an annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota earlier this month...Read more here.
- Along with bits of teeth, coins, toys and additional inedible items that get swallowed and come out the other end, traces of disease also can be found in fecal matter, days before people feel sick.
To that end, human waste has become a subject of research in identifying the presence of COVID-19, determining potential outbreaks and tracking trends...Read more here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 29):
-57,041 cases, including 5,948 in El Paso County
-701,377 people tested
-1,944 deaths among cases, including 152 in El Paso County
-1,843 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,993 hospitalized
-602 outbreaks
- There are now 5,948,816 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 182,518 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- COVID cases decline, but half of Colorado students are online. More here.
- Nearly 50 quarantined after Woodland Park High School student with COVID-19 attends class. Full story here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 28):
-56,773 cases, including 5,948 in El Paso County
-695,569 people tested
-1,937 deaths among cases, including 152 in El Paso County
-1,843 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,945 hospitalized
-600 outbreaks
- There are now 5,863,088 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 180,590 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 24,350,226 cases globally.
- 2 coronavirus cases identified at Colorado College. Full story here.
- There are now 5,912,016 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 181,704 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine. Read more here.
- The Interfraternity Council on the Hill at the University of Colorado-Boulder will fine one of its chapter fraternities for throwing a house party this week in violation COVID-19 restrictions. Full story here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Gov. Jared Polis' authority to make wearing masks in public mandatory. Full story here.
- Two students living in Colorado College's South Hall tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, the college said. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis has signed an executive order to establish a temporary task force on evictions, which will study and propose solutions to housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- An elementary school in Colorado Springs' largest school district is closed Friday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus as the district awaits word on test results for at least three other students and staff — results that could temporarily end in-person classes. Read more here.
- Vail Resorts announces changes for upcoming season, including reservations; other ski area plans uncertain. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases in Denver are back on the decline after a dramatic spike in July, but public officials aren’t calling for celebration, nor the loosening of any COVID-19 restrictions. Read more here.
- Pandemic has spelled breakout moment for these camper vans made in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future. Read more here.
- El Paso County Health officials said they’re working to address concerns about the availability of coronavirus testing in southeast Colorado Springs after the closure of a volunteer-led pop-up testing site. Read more here.
- Fall sports in Colorado Springs are restarting with smaller teams and creative solutions amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.