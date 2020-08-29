Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 28):
-56,773 cases, including 5,948 in El Paso County
-695,569 people tested
-1,937 deaths among cases, including 152 in El Paso County
-1,843 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,945 hospitalized
-600 outbreaks
- There are now 5,863,088 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 180,590 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 24,350,226 cases globally.
- 2 coronavirus cases identified at Colorado College. Full story here.
- There are now 5,912,016 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 181,704 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine. Read more here.
- The Interfraternity Council on the Hill at the University of Colorado-Boulder will fine one of its chapter fraternities for throwing a house party this week in violation COVID-19 restrictions. Full story here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Gov. Jared Polis' authority to make wearing masks in public mandatory. Full story here.
- Two students living in Colorado College's South Hall tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, the college said. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis has signed an executive order to establish a temporary task force on evictions, which will study and propose solutions to housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- An elementary school in Colorado Springs' largest school district is closed Friday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus as the district awaits word on test results for at least three other students and staff — results that could temporarily end in-person classes. Read more here.
- Vail Resorts announces changes for upcoming season, including reservations; other ski area plans uncertain. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases in Denver are back on the decline after a dramatic spike in July, but public officials aren’t calling for celebration, nor the loosening of any COVID-19 restrictions. Read more here.
- Pandemic has spelled breakout moment for these camper vans made in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future. Read more here.
- El Paso County Health officials said they’re working to address concerns about the availability of coronavirus testing in southeast Colorado Springs after the closure of a volunteer-led pop-up testing site. Read more here.
- Fall sports in Colorado Springs are restarting with smaller teams and creative solutions amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.