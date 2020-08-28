Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- There are now 5,863,088 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 180,590 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 24,350,226 cases globally.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 27):
-56,343 cases, including 5,898 in El Paso County
-687,530 people tested
-1,931 deaths among cases, including 150 in El Paso County
-1,835 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,928 hospitalized
-594 outbreaks
- An elementary school in Colorado Springs' largest school district is closed Friday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus as the district awaits word on test results for at least three other students and staff — results that could temporarily end in-person classes. Read more here.
- Vail Resorts announces changes for upcoming season, including reservations; other ski area plans uncertain. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases in Denver are back on the decline after a dramatic spike in July, but public officials aren’t calling for celebration, nor the loosening of any COVID-19 restrictions. Read more here.
- The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases even if they don’t show symptoms — a stance that comes after the U.S. health agency switched its policy to say that asymptomatic contacts of infected people don’t need to be tested. Read more here.
- Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said Friday “nobody’s going to be punished” if she and running mate Joe Biden implement the nationwide mask mandate they have called for during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Pandemic has spelled breakout moment for these camper vans made in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future. Read more here.
- El Paso County Health officials said Wednesday they’re working to address concerns about the availability of coronavirus testing in southeast Colorado Springs after the closure of a volunteer-led pop-up testing site. Read more here.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged retail and service employees not to attempt to engage with customers who refuse to wear masks. Read more here.
- U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. Read more here.
- Fall sports in Colorado Springs are restarting with smaller teams and creative solutions amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.