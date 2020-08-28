Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. NNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.