Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- There are now 5,812,700 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 179,344 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 26):
-55,994 cases, including 5,845 in El Paso County
-682,339 people tested
-1,928 deaths among cases, including 149 in El Paso County
-1,835 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,903 hospitalized
-590 outbreaks
- New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future. Read more here.
- El Paso County Health officials said Wednesday they’re working to address concerns about the availability of coronavirus testing in southeast Colorado Springs after the closure of a volunteer-led pop-up testing site. Read more here.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged retail and service employees not to attempt to engage with customers who refuse to wear masks. Read more here.
- U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. Read more here.
- A child care center on Fort Carson was closed Wednesday after a coronavirus case was confirmed Tuesday, according to a Fort Carson spokesperson. Read more here.
- List of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colorado schools. Read here.
- Harrison District 2 reverse course on some in-person classes; D-11 weighing earlier return. Read more here.
- The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left an estimated 22% of Denverites hungry, more than double the city’s previous hunger rate. Read more here.
- Colorado headed toward settlement in lawsuit over handling coronavirus in state prisons. Full story here.
- Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Read more here.
- Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast and far. Read more here.
- Colorado is headed toward a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its treatment of state prisoners who are more vulnerable to getting and dying from COVID-19, new court records show. Read more here.
- Three schools in the Pikes Peak region's largest district have quarantined people -- students and/or staff -- after they developed COVID-19 symptoms, Academy District 20 announced Monday, its first day of classes. Read more here.
- Historic theaters in Colorado have survived so much in their lives, only to be hit again by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Fountain-Fort Carson, Falcon, Harrison and Lewis Palmer were among regional districts comprising a first wave of school starts last week. Read more here.
- D-49 student, staff member test positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Fall sports in Colorado Springs are restarting with smaller teams and creative solutions amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.