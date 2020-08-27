Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.

- There are now 5,812,700 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 179,344 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 26):

-55,994 cases, including 5,845 in El Paso County

-682,339 people tested

-1,928 deaths among cases, including 149 in El Paso County

-1,835 deaths due to COVID-19

-6,903 hospitalized 

-590 outbreaks

- New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future. Read more here.

- El Paso County Health officials said Wednesday they’re working to address concerns about the availability of coronavirus testing in southeast Colorado Springs after the closure of a volunteer-led pop-up testing site. Read more here.

- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged retail and service employees not to attempt to engage with customers who refuse to wear masks. Read more here.

- U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. Read more here.

- A child care center on Fort Carson was closed Wednesday after a coronavirus case was confirmed Tuesday, according to a Fort Carson spokesperson. Read more here.

- List of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colorado schools. Read here.

- Harrison District 2 reverse course on some in-person classes; D-11 weighing earlier return. Read more here.

- The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left an estimated 22% of Denverites hungry, more than double the city’s previous hunger rate. Read more here.

- Colorado headed toward settlement in lawsuit over handling coronavirus in state prisons. Full story here.

Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Read more here.

- Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast and far. Read more here.

- Colorado is headed toward a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its treatment of state prisoners who are more vulnerable to getting and dying from COVID-19, new court records show. Read more here.

- Three schools in the Pikes Peak region's largest district have quarantined people -- students and/or staff -- after they developed COVID-19 symptoms, Academy District 20 announced Monday, its first day of classes. Read more here.

Historic theaters in Colorado have survived so much in their lives, only to be hit again by the coronavirus. Read more here.

-  Fountain-Fort Carson, Falcon, Harrison and Lewis Palmer were among regional districts comprising a first wave of school starts last week. Read more here.

- D-49 student, staff member test positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

- Fall sports in Colorado Springs are restarting with smaller teams and creative solutions amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.

 

