- There are now 23,811,263 global cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has almost 25% of the world's coronavirus cases but makes up 4.24% of the world population.
- There are now 5,775,416 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 178,406 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 25):
-55,800 cases, including 5,806 in El Paso County
-678,335 people tested
-1,926 deaths among cases, including 151 in El Paso County
-1,826 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,894 hospitalized
-581 outbreaks
- The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left an estimated 22% of Denverites hungry, more than double the city’s previous hunger rate. Read more here.
- Colorado headed toward settlement in lawsuit over handling coronavirus in state prisons. Full story here.
- Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Read more here.
- Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast and far. Read more here.
- Colorado is headed toward a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its treatment of state prisoners who are more vulnerable to getting and dying from COVID-19, new court records show. Read more here.
- Three schools in the Pikes Peak region's largest district have quarantined people -- students and/or staff -- after they developed COVID-19 symptoms, Academy District 20 announced Monday, its first day of classes. Read more here.
- Historic theaters in Colorado have survived so much in their lives, only to be hit again by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Fountain-Fort Carson, Falcon, Harrison and Lewis Palmer were among regional districts comprising a first wave of school starts last week. Read more here.
- D-49 student, staff member test positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Fall sports in Colorado Springs are restarting with smaller teams and creative solutions amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- Records obtained by The Gazette show that the Denver sheriff and Mayor's Office collaborated on changing the reporting of jail coronavirus cases. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Read more here.
- Among the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in Colorado are several tied to the meat-packing industry: At the Cargill plant in Morgan County, 103 workers tested positive, and at the JBS USA plant in Greeley, there were 289 cases along with six deaths. Read more here.
- Being stuck for two weeks in a small dorm room with nowhere to go and not much to do isn't how Ben Hayes-Lemmon pictured his freshman year at Colorado College would begin. Read more here.
- The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is shifting its annual Accolades luncheon on Tuesday from an awards presentation attended by hundreds to a hybrid in-person and virtual event honoring individuals and businesses that have shifted their focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- A teacher at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, the district announced on its website Friday. Read more here.