Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.

- There are now 23,811,263 global cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has almost 25% of the world's coronavirus cases but makes up 4.24% of the world population.

- There are now 5,775,416 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 178,406 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 25):

-55,800 cases, including 5,806 in El Paso County

-678,335 people tested

-1,926 deaths among cases, including 151 in El Paso County

-1,826 deaths due to COVID-19

-6,894 hospitalized 

-581 outbreaks

- The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left an estimated 22% of Denverites hungry, more than double the city’s previous hunger rate. Read more here.

- Colorado headed toward settlement in lawsuit over handling coronavirus in state prisons. Full story here.

Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Read more here.

- Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast and far. Read more here.

- Colorado is headed toward a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its treatment of state prisoners who are more vulnerable to getting and dying from COVID-19, new court records show. Read more here.

- Three schools in the Pikes Peak region's largest district have quarantined people -- students and/or staff -- after they developed COVID-19 symptoms, Academy District 20 announced Monday, its first day of classes. Read more here.

Historic theaters in Colorado have survived so much in their lives, only to be hit again by the coronavirus. Read more here.

-  Fountain-Fort Carson, Falcon, Harrison and Lewis Palmer were among regional districts comprising a first wave of school starts last week. Read more here.

- D-49 student, staff member test positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

- Fall sports in Colorado Springs are restarting with smaller teams and creative solutions amid coronavirus concerns. Read more here.

- Records obtained by The Gazette show that the Denver sheriff and Mayor's Office collaborated on changing the reporting of jail coronavirus cases. Read more here.

- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Read more here.

- Among the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in Colorado are several tied to the meat-packing industry: At the Cargill plant in Morgan County, 103 workers tested positive, and at the JBS USA plant in Greeley, there were 289 cases along with six deaths. Read more here.

- Being stuck for two weeks in a small dorm room with nowhere to go and not much to do isn't how Ben Hayes-Lemmon pictured his freshman year at Colorado College would begin. Read more here.

- The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is shifting its annual Accolades luncheon on Tuesday from an awards presentation attended by hundreds to a hybrid in-person and virtual event honoring individuals and businesses that have shifted their focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

- A teacher at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, the district announced on its website Friday. Read more here.

 

Tags

Load comments