Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 23):
-55,143 cases, including 5,723 in El Paso County
-668,994 people tested
-1,918 deaths among cases, including 150 in El Paso County
-1,815 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,841 hospitalized
-571 outbreaks
