Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Being stuck for two weeks in a small dorm room with nowhere to go and not much to do isn't how Ben Hayes-Lemmon pictured his freshman year at Colorado College would begin.
“It’s just a weird way to start off college,” said Hayes-Lemmon, one of 150 CC students quarantined in Loomis Hall until Aug. 30. Full story here.
- The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is shifting its annual Accolades luncheon on Tuesday from an awards presentation attended by hundreds to a hybrid in-person and virtual event honoring individuals and businesses that have shifted their focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- A teacher at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, the district announced on its website Friday. Read more here.
Saturday's Roundup:
There were 300 new coronavirus cases reported in Colo. Thursday and 356 new cases reported Friday.
- D-49 student, staff member test positive for COVID-19. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 21):
-54,586 cases, including 5,666 in El Paso County
-657,852 people tested
-1,910 deaths among cases, including 149 in El Paso County
-1,815 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,808 hospitalized
-567 outbreaks