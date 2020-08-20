Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.

- There are now 5,527,306 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 173,114 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 20):

-53,901 cases, including 5,567 in El Paso County

-645,170 people tested

-1,900 deaths among cases, including 144 in El Paso County

-1,800 deaths due to COVID-19

-6,784 hospitalized 

-561 outbreaks

- The Space Symposium has now been rescheduled a second time and set for August 2021, with organizers saying the COVID-19 pandemic has made staging the largest convention in Colorado Springs "not possible." Read more here.

- Colorado has been approved for the latest federal Lost Wages Assistance program, which could add $300 per week to those already collecting at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits. Read more here.

- The World Health Organization’s Europe office said it has begun discussions with Russia to try to obtain more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country recently approved. Read more here.

An aggressive push by Iowa’s pro-Trump governor to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts calling the scientific benchmarks used by the state arbitrary and unsafe. Read more here.

- More than 150 students at Colorado College were quarantined in Loomis Hall after a student tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, here are some of the students' and staff's reactions. Read more here.

- Colorado Springs coronavirus survivors tell harrowing tales of fear, isolation and lingering effects. More here.

- Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday welcomed news of the state's declining coronavirus cases cases, but cautioned residents not to take the improvement as a reason to relax prevention efforts. Read more here.

- While learning how to be doctors, third-year medical students at the Colorado Springs branch of the University of Colorado School of Medicine also are delving deep into what it’s like to be patients. Specifically, COVID-19 patients. Read more here.

- Three employees at Great Wolf Lodge, where several Air Force Academy cadets are staying, in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The company is reporting that it took a proactive approach to immediately notify El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.

Three more Colorado Springs movie theaters have announced plans to reopen after being closed in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

- With some Pikes Peak region students on the verge of heading back to in-person classes, coronavirus cases are increasingly appearing among younger Coloradans, both in the total number and in the percentage of new cases. Read more here.

 

Tags

Load comments