Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- There are now 5,527,306 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 173,114 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 20):
-53,901 cases, including 5,567 in El Paso County
-645,170 people tested
-1,900 deaths among cases, including 144 in El Paso County
-1,800 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,784 hospitalized
-561 outbreaks
- The Space Symposium has now been rescheduled a second time and set for August 2021, with organizers saying the COVID-19 pandemic has made staging the largest convention in Colorado Springs "not possible." Read more here.
- Colorado has been approved for the latest federal Lost Wages Assistance program, which could add $300 per week to those already collecting at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits. Read more here.
- The World Health Organization’s Europe office said it has begun discussions with Russia to try to obtain more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country recently approved. Read more here.
- An aggressive push by Iowa’s pro-Trump governor to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts calling the scientific benchmarks used by the state arbitrary and unsafe. Read more here.
- More than 150 students at Colorado College were quarantined in Loomis Hall after a student tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, here are some of the students' and staff's reactions. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs coronavirus survivors tell harrowing tales of fear, isolation and lingering effects. More here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday welcomed news of the state's declining coronavirus cases cases, but cautioned residents not to take the improvement as a reason to relax prevention efforts. Read more here.
- While learning how to be doctors, third-year medical students at the Colorado Springs branch of the University of Colorado School of Medicine also are delving deep into what it’s like to be patients. Specifically, COVID-19 patients. Read more here.
- Three employees at Great Wolf Lodge, where several Air Force Academy cadets are staying, in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The company is reporting that it took a proactive approach to immediately notify El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.
- Three more Colorado Springs movie theaters have announced plans to reopen after being closed in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- With some Pikes Peak region students on the verge of heading back to in-person classes, coronavirus cases are increasingly appearing among younger Coloradans, both in the total number and in the percentage of new cases. Read more here.