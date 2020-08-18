Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- There are now 5,481,795 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 171,799 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 19):
-53,631 cases, including 5,534 in El Paso County
-640,250 people tested
-1,899 deaths among cases, including 144 in El Paso County
-1,788 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,781 hospitalized
-552 outbreaks
- Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday welcomed news of the state's declining coronavirus cases cases, but cautioned residents not to take the improvement as a reason to relax prevention efforts. Read more here.
- While learning how to be doctors, third-year medical students at the Colorado Springs branch of the University of Colorado School of Medicine also are delving deep into what it’s like to be patients. Specifically, COVID-19 patients. Read more here.
- Three employees at Great Wolf Lodge, where several Air Force Academy cadets are staying, in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The company is reporting that it took a proactive approach to immediately notify El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.
- Three more Colorado Springs movie theaters have announced plans to reopen after being closed in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Polis warns declining coronavirus numbers not cause to relax prevention measures. Full story here.
- With some Pikes Peak region students on the verge of heading back to in-person classes, coronavirus cases are increasingly appearing among younger Coloradans, both in the total number and in the percentage of new cases. Read more here.
- A program stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, but now benefiting from federal relief funding, has hit upon an opportune moment to help homeless veterans. “These individuals chose to serve our country and ended up homeless for one reason or another,” said Alison Gerbig program manager of Homes for All Veterans, a program of Rocky Mountain Human Services. Full story here.
- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment's Director, Randy Evetts, will announce the temporary relocation of Pueblos's COVID-19 testing site for Aug. 24 through Sept. 9. The announcement will be made Friday, Aug. 21, at 9:30 a.m. outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds near the corner of Arroyo and Acero Avenues.
- The number of new coronavirus cases in El Paso County is declining two weeks after a stricter cap on large gatherings went into effect. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s chief judge relaxed restrictions Monday, allowing jury trials to resume in Colorado Springs after a brief pause amid threats of a coronavirus outbreak in Colorado Springs’ downtown combined courts building. Read more here.
- Cases of the coronavirus in Denver are back on the decline, with average daily cases down by about half. Read more here.
- While coronavirus cases in Denver and Colorado as a whole are dropping off after leveling out from July’s case spike, data has found that younger Denver citizens make up the most cases. Read more here.
- More than 150 students at Colorado College were quarantined in Loomis Hall after a student tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, officials said Monday, and positive cases were reported among Air Force Academy cadets just as colleges and universities around Colorado open for the fall term. Read more here.