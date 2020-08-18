Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 17):
-53,176 cases, including 5,478 in El Paso County
-631,008 people tested
-1,896 deaths among cases, including 144 in El Paso County
-1,768 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,735 hospitalized
-542 outbreaks
- With some Pikes Peak region students on the verge of heading back to in-person classes, coronavirus cases are increasingly appearing among younger Coloradans, both in the total number and in the percentage of new cases. Read more here.
- A program stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, but now benefiting from federal relief funding, has hit upon an opportune moment to help homeless veterans. “These individuals chose to serve our country and ended up homeless for one reason or another,” said Alison Gerbig program manager of Homes for All Veterans, a program of Rocky Mountain Human Services. Full story here.
- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment's Director, Randy Evetts, will announce the temporary relocation of Pueblos's COVID-19 testing site for Aug. 24 through Sept. 9. The announcement will be made Friday, Aug. 21, at 9:30 a.m. outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds near the corner of Arroyo and Acero Avenues.
- There are now 5,248,172 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 167,092 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are over 21 million coronavirus cases in the world and nearly 763,000 deaths. In the U.S. there are more than 5.3 million cases and 168,396 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. accounts for more than a quarter of all cases in the world.
- The number of new coronavirus cases in El Paso County is declining two weeks after a stricter cap on large gatherings went into effect. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s chief judge relaxed restrictions Monday, allowing jury trials to resume in Colorado Springs after a brief pause amid threats of a coronavirus outbreak in Colorado Springs’ downtown combined courts building. Read more here.
- Cases of the coronavirus in Denver are back on the decline, with average daily cases down by about half. Read more here.
- While coronavirus cases in Denver and Colorado as a whole are dropping off after leveling out from July’s case spike, data has found that younger Denver citizens make up the most cases. Read more here.
- More than 150 students at Colorado College were quarantined in Loomis Hall after a student tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, officials said Monday, and positive cases were reported among Air Force Academy cadets just as colleges and universities around Colorado open for the fall term. Read more here.
- The start of school has been delayed for middle school students in Monument after the school's principal developed symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment put a two-week spotlight on Teller County, a period ending Aug. 12. During that period, 25 county residents tested positive, down from a high of 50. Read more here.
- Here's an update on Pikes Peak regions school districts as teachers embark on a school year like no other, navigating a brave new world that entails educating children — perhaps at their own peril. Read more here.
- Three employees at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Read more here.