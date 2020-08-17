COVID-19 cases rising in younger Coloradans; Helping homeless veterans
Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 17):
-53,176 cases, including 5,478 in El Paso County
-631,008 people tested
-1,896 deaths among cases, including 144 in El Paso County
-1,768 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,735 hospitalized
-542 outbreaks
- With some Pikes Peak region students on the verge of heading back to in-person classes, coronavirus cases are increasingly appearing among younger Coloradans, both in the total number and in the percentage of new cases. Read more here.
- A program stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, but now benefiting from federal relief funding, has hit upon an opportune moment to help homeless veterans. “These individuals chose to serve our country and ended up homeless for one reason or another,” said Alison Gerbig program manager of Homes for All Veterans, a program of Rocky Mountain Human Services. Full story here.
- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment's Director, Randy Evetts, will announce the temporary relocation of Pueblos's COVID-19 testing site for Aug. 24 through Sept. 9. The announcement will be made Friday, Aug. 21, at 9:30 a.m. outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds near the corner of Arroyo and Acero Avenues.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 15):
-52,838 cases, including 5,438 in El Paso County
-622,745 people tested
-1,896 deaths among cases, including 144 in El Paso County
-1,768 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,727 hospitalized
-541 outbreaks
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 14):
-52,538 cases, including 5,389 in El Paso County
-616,772 people tested
-1,888 deaths among cases, including 143 in El Paso County
-1,768 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,718 hospitalized
-540 outbreaks
- There are now 5,248,172 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 167,092 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are over 21 million coronavirus cases in the world and nearly 763,000 deaths. In the U.S. there are more than 5.3 million cases and 168,396 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. accounts for more than a quarter of all cases in the world.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Friday extended an executive order requiring Coloradans to wear face coverings in indoor public places for another 30 days. Read more here.
- Colorado has 5.7 million people. Of those, 170 are hospitalized with COVID-19. We should be talking about having Broncos fans at home games. Then again, we'd have to move the goalposts, says Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee. Read more here.
- 3 Colorado Springs police officers from the Sand Creek Division test positive for COVID-19. More here.
- Three Monument employees, two in public works and a police officer, have tested positive for COVID-19, the third reported outbreak in the northern El Paso County town. Read more here.
In a sign of the times for the struggling hotel industry, the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs has extended the temporary layoff of 65 employees. Read more here.
- Researchers have created a virus in the lab that infects cells and interacts with antibodies just like the COVID-19 virus, but lacks the ability to cause severe disease. This safer virus makes it possible for scientists who do not have access to high-level biosafety facilities to join the effort to find drugs or vaccines for COVID-19, according to Science Daily.
- Denver's Department of Public Safety isn't immune to budget cuts, despite rising crime. Read more here.
- The Democratic and Republican conventions will lack for crowds but not television coverage. Read more here.
- Denver residents will have another avenue for getting tested for COVID-19 with free tests that will be administered at the Center for African American Health at 3350 Hudson St. on Friday.
- Health officials are asking several hundred people who were tested Tuesday for the coronavirus at a testing site at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs to get retested. Read more here.
- Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.
- Colorado public health officials have revised their quarantine guidance for schools in ways that would send fewer children home and allow them to return to school more quickly — in situations where cold- or flu-like symptoms are unlikely to be COVID-19. Read more here.