Updated Friday, Aug. 14

- There are now 5,248,172 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 167,092 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 13):

-52,219 cases, including 5,334 in El Paso County

-609,824 people tested

-1,882 deaths among cases, including 142 in El Paso County

-1,763 deaths due to COVID-19

-6,700 hospitalized 

-536 outbreaks

- Researchers have created a virus in the lab that infects cells and interacts with antibodies just like the COVID-19 virus, but lacks the ability to cause severe disease. This safer virus makes it possible for scientists who do not have access to high-level biosafety facilities to join the effort to find drugs or vaccines for COVID-19, according to Science Daily.

- Denver's Department of Public Safety isn't immune to budget cuts, despite rising crime. Read more here.

- Denver residents will have another avenue for getting tested for COVID-19 with free tests that will be administered at the Center for African American Health at 3350 Hudson St. on Friday.

Health officials are asking several hundred people who were tested Tuesday for the coronavirus at a testing site at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs to get retestedRead more here.

- Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.

- Colorado public health officials have revised their quarantine guidance for schools in ways that would send fewer children home and allow them to return to school more quickly — in situations where cold- or flu-like symptoms are unlikely to be COVID-19. Read more here.

- Coronavirus wipes out Air Force's remaining fall sports; Mountain West puts sights on winter sports. More here.

- Three Monument town employees, two in public works and a police officer, test positive for coronavirus. More here.

- Gov. Jared Polis plans to extend Colorado's statewide mask mandate, his office confirmed Wednesday. Read more here.

- More than 4,000 cadets at the Air Force Academy returned to class Wednesday, making it the first college campus in Colorado to bring back in-person learning amid the pandemic. Read more here.

It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. Read more here.

