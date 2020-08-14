Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Friday, Aug. 14
- There are now 5,248,172 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 167,092 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 13):
-52,219 cases, including 5,334 in El Paso County
-609,824 people tested
-1,882 deaths among cases, including 142 in El Paso County
-1,763 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,700 hospitalized
-536 outbreaks
- Researchers have created a virus in the lab that infects cells and interacts with antibodies just like the COVID-19 virus, but lacks the ability to cause severe disease. This safer virus makes it possible for scientists who do not have access to high-level biosafety facilities to join the effort to find drugs or vaccines for COVID-19, according to Science Daily.
- Denver's Department of Public Safety isn't immune to budget cuts, despite rising crime. Read more here.
- There are now 5,193,266 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 165,934 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Denver residents will have another avenue for getting tested for COVID-19 with free tests that will be administered at the Center for African American Health at 3350 Hudson St. on Friday.
- Health officials are asking several hundred people who were tested Tuesday for the coronavirus at a testing site at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs to get retested. Read more here.
- Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.
- Colorado public health officials have revised their quarantine guidance for schools in ways that would send fewer children home and allow them to return to school more quickly — in situations where cold- or flu-like symptoms are unlikely to be COVID-19. Read more here.
- Coronavirus wipes out Air Force's remaining fall sports; Mountain West puts sights on winter sports. More here.
- Three Monument town employees, two in public works and a police officer, test positive for coronavirus. More here.
- Gov. Jared Polis plans to extend Colorado's statewide mask mandate, his office confirmed Wednesday. Read more here.
- More than 4,000 cadets at the Air Force Academy returned to class Wednesday, making it the first college campus in Colorado to bring back in-person learning amid the pandemic. Read more here.
- It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. Read more here.