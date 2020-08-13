Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Thursday, Aug. 13
- There are now 5,193,266 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 165,934 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 12):
-51,756 cases, including 5,229 in El Paso County
-602,296 people tested
-1,875 deaths among cases, including 140 in El Paso County
-1,756 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,685 hospitalized
-532 outbreaks
- Gov. Jared Polis plans to extend Colorado's statewide mask mandate, his office confirmed Wednesday. Read more here.
- More than 4,000 cadets at the Air Force Academy returned to class Wednesday, making it the first college campus in Colorado to bring back in-person learning amid the pandemic. Read more here.
- With a coronavirus vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to test what might be the next best thing: drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them. Read more here.
- Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and approach for shoring up households, re-opening schools and launching a national strategy to contain the virus. Read more here.
- It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs experiencing 'pretty amazing' economic turnaround, according to the mayor. More here.
-A shuttered prison being used to isolate dozens of Colorado Springs halfway house residents amid a COVID-19 outbreak is facing claims of substandard conditions. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s newest drive-up coronavirus testing site could double the number of tests administered per day by the county’s three mobile test sites. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs officials will ask voters in November to allow the city to retain money that would otherwise be refunded under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Read more here.
- School districts in Colorado look at remote options for high-risk teachers during pandemic. Read more here.
- Secondary students at the region's largest school district will start the year in a remote fashion, while Widefield School District 3, Fountain Fort Carson District 8 and Harrison District 2 will press forward with pre-existing return-to-learn plans. Read more here.