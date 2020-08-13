Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Thursday, Aug. 13

- There are now 5,193,266 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 165,934 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 12): 

-51,756 cases, including 5,229 in El Paso County

-602,296 people tested

-1,875 deaths among cases, including 140 in El Paso County

-1,756 deaths due to COVID-19

-6,685 hospitalized 

-532 outbreaks

   

- Gov. Jared Polis plans to extend Colorado's statewide mask mandate, his office confirmed Wednesday. Read more here.

- More than 4,000 cadets at the Air Force Academy returned to class Wednesday, making it the first college campus in Colorado to bring back in-person learning amid the pandemic. Read more here.

- With a coronavirus vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to test what might be the next best thing: drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them. Read more here.

- Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and approach for shoring up households, re-opening schools and launching a national strategy to contain the virus. Read more here.

It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. Read more here.

- Colorado Springs experiencing 'pretty amazing' economic turnaround, according to the mayor. More here.

-A shuttered prison being used to isolate dozens of Colorado Springs halfway house residents amid a COVID-19 outbreak is facing claims of substandard conditions. Read more here.

- El Paso County’s newest drive-up coronavirus testing site could double the number of tests administered per day by the county’s three mobile test sites. Read more here.

- Colorado Springs officials will ask voters in November to allow the city to retain money that would otherwise be refunded under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Read more here.

- School districts in Colorado look at remote options for high-risk teachers during pandemic. Read more here.

- Secondary students at the region's largest school district will start the year in a remote fashion, while Widefield School District 3, Fountain Fort Carson District 8 and Harrison District 2 will press forward with pre-existing return-to-learn plans. Read more here. 

