Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Wednesday, Aug. 12
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 11):
-51,441 cases, including 5,183 in El Paso County
-597,867 people tested
-1,875 deaths among cases, including 140 in El Paso County
-1,746 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,679 hospitalized
-519 outbreaks
- It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs experiencing 'pretty amazing' economic turnaround, according to the mayor. More here.
-A shuttered prison being used to isolate dozens of Colorado Springs halfway house residents amid a COVID-19 outbreak is facing claims of substandard conditions. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s newest drive-up coronavirus testing site could double the number of tests administered per day by the county’s three mobile test sites. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs officials will ask voters in November to allow the city to retain money that would otherwise be refunded under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Read more here.
- School districts in Colorado look at remote options for high-risk teachers during pandemic. Read more here.
- Secondary students at the region's largest school district will start the year in a remote fashion, while Widefield School District 3, Fountain Fort Carson District 8 and Harrison District 2 will press forward with pre-existing return-to-learn plans. Read more here.
- Russia on Tuesday became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, a move that was met with international skepticism and unease because the shots have only been studied in dozens of people. Read more here.
- Gripped by a global pandemic, soaring unemployment, unrest from racial injustice and an unending homeless crisis, Denver residents are scared. They’re angry. They’re stressed and uneasy. Increasingly, they are also dying, as the city faces yet another setback: a surge in shootings and killings. Read more here.
- Colorado landlords must continue to provide renters some grace as the state weathers the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday in extending his emergency executive order on evictions. Read more here.
- The Colorado-based gravel fest bike race is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. More here.
- Since deaths due to the novel coronavirus began being tabulated, an unusually high number of deaths that weren’t classified as COVID-19 deaths have occurred at the same time. Read more here.
- COVID-19 continues to affect Hispanics at a disproportionately higher rate than other ethnic groups in El Paso County and statewide, a reflection of their vulnerability because of their jobs and unequal access to health care, advocates say. Read more here.
- Colorado officials say they may be able to afford the unemployment benefits included in a weekend executive order from President Donald Trump, but that could last as little as two weeks. Read more here.