Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Tuesday, Aug. 11
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 8):
-50,324 cases, including 4,958 in El Paso County
-582,639 people tested
-1,857 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
-1,736 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,602 hospitalized
-513 outbreaks
- The Colorado-based gravel fest bike race is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. More here.
- The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million. That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. More here.
- Since deaths due to the novel coronavirus began being tabulated, an unusually high number of deaths that weren’t classified as COVID-19 deaths have occurred at the same time. Read more here.
- COVID-19 continues to affect Hispanics at a disproportionately higher rate than other ethnic groups in El Paso County and statewide, a reflection of their vulnerability because of their jobs and unequal access to health care, advocates say. Read more here.
- Colorado officials say they may be able to afford the unemployment benefits included in a weekend executive order from President Donald Trump, but that could last as little as two weeks. Read more here.
- Falcon students will begin the school year remotely, with the goal of a staggered return to in-person learning after Labor Day, District 49 officials announced Monday. Read more here.
- Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases suffering from burnout, dozens of state and local public health leaders around the U.S. have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- The Mountain West postponed its fall sports season, citing challenges presented by the coronavirus. Football, volleyball and all other sports are on hold, left with only the possibility of competing in the spring. Read more here.
- Free coronavirus testing will be offered at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs to try to counteract a rise in infections in recent weeks. Read more here.
- Two of Colorado Springs' largest school districts will seek to level the playing field until in-person classes can safely resume by providing every student with a laptop or other device for learning remotely. Read more here.
- With widespread home visits for the 2020 census set to begin next week, the Census Bureau is losing workers like to pandemic fears. Read more here. schedule.