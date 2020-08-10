Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Updated Monday, Aug. 10
- Since deaths due to the novel coronavirus began being tabulated, an unusually high number of deaths that weren’t classified as COVID-19 deaths have occurred at the same time. Read more here.
- COVID-19 continues to affect Hispanics at a disproportionately higher rate than other ethnic groups in El Paso County and statewide, a reflection of their vulnerability because of their jobs and unequal access to health care, advocates say. Read more here.
- Two of the largest Colorado Springs-area school districts providing computers to all students for remote learning. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 8):
-50,324 cases, including 4,958 in El Paso County
-582,639 people tested
-1,857 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
-1,736 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,602 hospitalized
-513 outbreaks
- Free coronavirus testing will be offered at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs to try to counteract a rise in infections in recent weeks. Read more here.
- Two of Colorado Springs' largest school districts will seek to level the playing field until in-person classes can safely resume by providing every student with a laptop or other device for learning remotely. Read more here.
- With widespread home visits for the 2020 census set to begin next week, the Census Bureau is losing workers like to pandemic fears. Read more here. schedule.
- Medical device manufacturer in Monument sees coronavirus outbreak. More here.
- New Colorado coronavirus hot spots include Colorado Springs church, 3 others in state. Full story here.
- The first Colorado Springs schools to reopen have faith in their ability to keep kids safe. Read more here.
- Colorado Democratic U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette requested the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say when they plan to release a national plan for vaccinating the U.S. populace against COVID-19. Read more here.
- A for-profit Colorado Springs halfway house has uprooted up to 65 residents and placed them in isolation in a separate facility amid what state health officials describe as a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.
- Colorado High School Activities Association provided a long-awaited answer about the fate of fall sports as the state navigates through the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- A health alert came from Pueblo County about two separate COVID-19 outbreaks at Taco Bells. Read more here.
- Most court buildings are open for business, but much court business — depositions and motions hearings — are happening virtually. Read more here.
- A smaller version of the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival will be held in September. Read more here.
- First-time claims for unemployment benefits filed in Colorado last week fell to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic forced widespread business closures, throwing thousands out of work. Read more here.
- District 11, Colorado Springs' second-largest school district, will start the academic year with a focus on remote learning, providing online services for all students except those deemed academically at-risk. Read more here.
- Concerned about returning to in-person instruction, School District 49 teachers recently aired their concerns to the five-member school board. Read more here.
- Hundreds of zoos across the country were ordered to close in March — the start of the busiest season for most animal parks — forcing administrators to deal with the pandemic’s financial impact through layoffs and pay cuts. Even as they reopen, zoos and aquariums from Alaska to Florida are seeing few visitors. Read more here.