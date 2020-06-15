Gov. Jared Polis spoke to Coloradans about the coronavirus pandemic in the state during a Monday afternoon press conference.
The conference was held at the Governor's mansion in Denver about 3:30 p.m. or can be watched on Polis' Facebook page.
LIVE COVERAGE
- “What brings us together and unites us is far greater than what divides us and that’s a good tone in these challenging times to set for our entire state.”
- As of Monday, 29,299 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Colorado and 1,605 deaths were those who had coronavirus. A total of 13,073 people have died directly of COVID-19.
- “The news is only as good as people’s behavior,” Polis said, referring to the use of face masks in public and social distancing measures.
- Coloradans are being responsible in wearing masks in public and doing their best to stay 6-feet apart from others, Polis said. Twelve of the last 14 days showed a downward trend in coronavirus cases, as well as eight of the 14 days have shown a decrease in hospitalizations.
- Now that things are going economically, the details can be refined, Polis said. A draft of new guidelines for "Safer-at-Home" phase were released, including allowing residential summer camps to reopen. Other guidelines include the following:
-Indoor events such as conferences, receptions and museums.
-Outdoor events such as concerts, fairs and rodeos.
-Bars can reopen and allow up to 25% of capacity limit or up to 50 people.
-Personal services like beard shaves and facials can resume.
-Noncritical manufacturing facilities can expand in-person workforce.
- Colorado will remain under the "Safer at Home" phase for June, but some details have been refined.
- New guidelines, after being refined from public comments and approvals, go into effect June 18 as a statewide approach "to how every type of activity can occur in some way," Polis said.
- "We know things are going to get more challenging," Polis said of the possible second wave of coronavirus cases in the fall, which would align with the flu season.
"The more we wear masks in public, the more we deliberately try to be 6 feet from others when we interact, the more successful we will be and the greater our economic activity will be."
At a government level, the goals are to acquire PPE and expand testing, contact tracing and tracking.
- Polis said the key to a successful reopening of the economy is to have strong local healthcare systems in place and to stop localized outbreaks at facilities.
- During the Protect Our Neighbors phase, "there might be some local county fairs," Polis said. But the drafted phase guidelines prohibit mass gatherings until a vaccine is available.
- Polis said he hopes to see some Colorado counties to enter the Protect Out Neighbors phase by early July.
On June 4, a person who attended a Black Lives Matter protest on the University of Colorado at Boulder has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Monday statement from Boulder County Public Health.
The person wore a mask but was experiencing mild symptoms of no ability to taste or smell at the time of the protest, according to the health department. It asked that everyone who attended the event monitor for symptoms and self-isolate/get tested if they develop symptoms. Those who were exposed but do not have symptoms should consider testing a week after exposure, according to the department.
“We’re seeing increased transmission in our county,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager in the statement.
Polis said Thursday during a press conference he expects to see a rise in coronavirus transmissions in Colorado following protests in which hundreds have gathered.
"There's almost a certainty there was some transmission at those large gatherings," he said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 29,130 cases Sunday, including 1,932 in El Paso County. There have been 1,599 deaths among cases, including 102 in El Paso County. See more of the numbers here.