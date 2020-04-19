PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region
El Paso and Teller counties added no new coronavirus deaths for the second consecutive day on Sunday, reinforcing optimism the region could be “flattening the curve” on new infections.
The two-day lull left the death toll at 49 in El Paso County, the fourth highest in the state, and at two in Teller County.
New cases across the state rose by nearly 300, to 9,730, up from 9,433 a day earlier, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, whose information lags behind a day to allow for collection.
New deaths statewide grew to 422, an increase of 11.
The state saw 1,813 hospitalized, an increase of 16, and 111 outbreaks, up four from one day earlier. State officials said 46,195 people have been tested, up 1,589 from a day earlier. There was no change in the number of counties with reported infections, which remained at 56 out of 64 counties.
The new numbers come days after local public health officials touted a slowing in the daily reported cases and deaths, calling it a move toward "flattening the curve." Gov. Jared Polis cautioned that the state could just be "plateauing" instead of successfully suppressing the virus.
A Gazette analysis published online Saturday found the coronavirus was a leading cause of death in Colorado over the past two weeks, with 285 deaths. That’s similar to the weekly rate of deaths from heart disease and cancer, and about three times the number of normal weekly flu and pneumonia deaths, the newspaper found.
Signs of frustration over coronavirus-related closures were evident in Denver on Sunday, where hundreds of people demonstrated outside the state Capital calling for an easing of restrictions. No similar protest was held in Colorado Springs.