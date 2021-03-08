Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The highly transmissible South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in Colorado for the first time — in two staff members and an inmate at a state-run prison in Buena Vista — state officials said late Sunday. Read more here.
- More than half of new COVID-19 outbreaks added to El Paso County's list this past week occurred at schools or child care centers. Read more here.
- In his State of the State last year, Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado “can solve any problem we encounter.” He wasn’t counting on COVID-19. Now he’s counting pennies in the state budget and might have to count on a second term to accomplish his ambitious agenda. Read more here.
- The Woodland Park City Council on Thursday passed a resolution condemning Gov. Jared Polis’ “unlimited use of executive orders” during the pandemic, asking the state legislature to vote on whether the governor’s actions meet the requirements of protecting public health and safety.
- Seven local arts organizations were awarded more than $480,000 in COVID-19 economic relief funds from Colorado Creative Industries. Read more here.
- An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Read more here.
- A judge Thursday vacated his contempt finding against a public defender sanctioned in October after citing a countywide coronavirus infection spike in refusing an order to represent his client at trial. Read more here.
- Officials in Colorado Springs and El Paso County are inviting residents to participate in a moment of reflection to honor those who have died of COVID-19 on the one-year anniversary of Colorado’s first case Friday. Read more here.
- El Paso County businesses qualified to operate under loosened capacity restrictions may open up further after the state hit vaccination targets, officials said Wednesday. Read more here.
- If you’re feeling a bit lost about who can get vaccinated and when, you’re not alone. When can they get the vaccine? And how? Read more here.
- President Joe Biden urged Senate Democrats to rally behind a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill and stood by his proposed $1,400 payments to individuals, even as some party moderates sought to dial back parts of the package. Read more here.