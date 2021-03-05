Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- A judge Thursday vacated his contempt finding against a public defender sanctioned in October after citing a countywide coronavirus infection spike in refusing an order to represent his client at trial. Read more here.
- Officials in Colorado Springs and El Paso County are inviting residents to participate in a moment of reflection to honor those who have died of COVID-19 on the one-year anniversary of Colorado’s first case Friday. Read more here.
- El Paso County businesses qualified to operate under loosened capacity restrictions may open up further after the state hit vaccination targets, officials said Wednesday. Read more here.
- If you’re feeling a bit lost about who can get vaccinated and when, you’re not alone. When can they get the vaccine? And how? Read more here.
- President Joe Biden urged Senate Democrats to rally behind a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill and stood by his proposed $1,400 payments to individuals, even as some party moderates sought to dial back parts of the package. Read more here.
- El Paso County is still not receiving its share of COVID-19 vaccine doses, a month after county officials and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called on the state to fix the problem. Read more here.
- With the addition of another vaccine and the stepped-up production of doses, Gov. Jared Polis expressed confidence Tuesday that the state could have a summer "very close to normal," and he predicted that the majority of people here won't be wearing mask in just a few months. Read more here.
- Colorado College’s regular season and tenure at The Broadmoor World Arena ended a week earlier than expected due to more COVID-19 woes. Read more here.
- Colorado Restaurant Association officials say they were "shocked" when Gov. Jared Polis released an updated COVID-19 vaccine schedule that didn't put restaurant workers on the same level as grocery store workers. Read more here.
- Having been canceled last year because of COVID-19, Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon registration for 2021 filled fast, with available spots reserved in an hour. Read more here.
- Jury trials in the El Paso County Combined Courts resumed last week after a more than three-month pause — only to hit an early hiccup in which a prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19 one day after completing a trial. Read more here.
- Most El Paso County schools are planning to shift to in-person learning almost exclusively — this despite the fact that nearly a third of the county's COVID outbreaks from Jan. 4 - Feb. 11 occurred at K-12 schools. Read more here.