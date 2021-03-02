Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado College’s regular season and tenure at The Broadmoor World Arena ended a week earlier than expected due to more COVID-19 woes. Read more here.
- Colorado Restaurant Association officials say they were "shocked" when Gov. Jared Polis released an updated COVID-19 vaccine schedule that didn't put restaurant workers on the same level as grocery store workers. Read more here.
- Having been canceled last year because of COVID-19, Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon registration for 2021 filled fast, with available spots reserved in an hour. Read more here.
- Jury trials in the El Paso County Combined Courts resumed last week after a more than three-month pause — only to hit an early hiccup in which a prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19 one day after completing a trial. Read more here.
- Most El Paso County schools are planning to shift to in-person learning almost exclusively — this despite the fact that nearly a third of the county's COVID outbreaks from Jan. 4 - Feb. 11 occurred at K-12 schools. Read more here.
- Coloradans ages 60 and older can begin receiving vaccinations next week, with the potential for inoculation efforts to reach the general public as soon as late April, Gov. Jared Polis announced. Read more here.
- A limited number of fans will be allowed at Coors Field on opening day, the Colorado Rockies announced Friday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approved a variance the team applied for that will allow 12,500 fans, or 25% capacity, into the stands when the season starts April 1. Read more here.
- New projections from public health researchers predict a COVID-19 variant could become the dominant strain here in the coming weeks, which could drive a spring surge and lead to hundreds of thousands of new cases. Read more here.
- More than three times as many Democrats plan to get vaccinated than Republicans, a disparity that could lead to a challenge reaching herd immunity statewide as inoculations ramp up in coming months. Read more here.
- The latest COVID vaccine is likely days away from approval, which means it could be in Colorado as soon as early next week, the state's chief medical officer said Thursday. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs economy won’t recover the jobs lost in the COVID-19 pandemic until next year, according to an economist at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis discussed how COVID-19 impacted every dimension of life during the past year, costing lives, jobs and economic stability. However, he also emphasized lessons learned that Coloradans can capitalize on moving forward to strengthen the economy locally and statewide. Read more here.