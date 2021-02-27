Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Coloradans ages 60 and older can begin receiving vaccinations next week, with the potential for inoculation efforts to reach the general public as soon as late April, Gov. Jared Polis announced. Read more here.
- A limited number of fans will be allowed at Coors Field on opening day, the Colorado Rockies announced Friday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approved a variance the team applied for that will allow 12,500 fans, or 25% capacity, into the stands when the season starts April 1. Read more here.
- New projections from public health researchers predict a COVID-19 variant could become the dominant strain here in the coming weeks, which could drive a spring surge and lead to hundreds of thousands of new cases. Read more here.
- More than three times as many Democrats plan to get vaccinated than Republicans, a disparity that could lead to a challenge reaching herd immunity statewide as inoculations ramp up in coming months. Read more here.
- The latest COVID vaccine is likely days away from approval, which means it could be in Colorado as soon as early next week, the state's chief medical officer said Thursday. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs economy won’t recover the jobs lost in the COVID-19 pandemic until next year, according to an economist at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis discussed how COVID-19 impacted every dimension of life during the past year, costing lives, jobs and economic stability. However, he also emphasized lessons learned that Coloradans can capitalize on moving forward to strengthen the economy locally and statewide. Read more here.
- Unemployed Americans who have turned down job offers because they feared their prospective employers weren’t providing sufficient protection from the coronavirus would qualify for jobless aid under a directive the Labor Department issued Thursday. Read more here.
- President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors that power cars, phones, military equipment and other goods. Read more here.
- Two more Colorado Springs school districts will soon expand in-person learning, joining other local districts in making similar decisions. District 49 students will return to full Monday through Friday instruction once its two-week spring break concludes on March 29. Cheyenne Mountain District 12 will begin a four-day schedule, with Wednesdays off, on March 8, two weeks before its spring break begins on March 19. Read more here.
- Outbound passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport fell in January to a six-month low of 26,761, but are expected to rebound in March with the arrival of Southwest Airlines. Read more here.
- The National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients. Read more here.