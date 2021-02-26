Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest COVID vaccine is likely days away from approval, which means it could be in Colorado as soon as early next week, the state's chief medical officer said Thursday.
Fans will be allowed back in the stands at Colorado Rockies games this season, said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The Colorado Springs economy won't recover the jobs lost in the COVID-19 pandemic until next year, according to an economist at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Gov. Jared Polis discussed how COVID-19 impacted every dimension of life during the past year, costing lives, jobs and economic stability. However, he also emphasized lessons learned that Coloradans can capitalize on moving forward to strengthen the economy locally and statewide.
Unemployed Americans who have turned down job offers because they feared their prospective employers weren't providing sufficient protection from the coronavirus would qualify for jobless aid under a directive the Labor Department issued Thursday.
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors that power cars, phones, military equipment and other goods.
Two more Colorado Springs school districts will soon expand in-person learning, joining other local districts in making similar decisions. District 49 students will return to full Monday through Friday instruction once its two-week spring break concludes on March 29. Cheyenne Mountain District 12 will begin a four-day schedule, with Wednesdays off, on March 8, two weeks before its spring break begins on March 19.
Outbound passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport fell in January to a six-month low of 26,761, but are expected to rebound in March with the arrival of Southwest Airlines.
Nearly a week after administering a landmark 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations countywide, El Paso County Public Health officials said they remain focused on inoculating more members of the local 70-plus population as health workers continue vaccinating a wider range of eligible residents.
The National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients.
The companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines told a House panel Tuesday they expect to deliver an additional 140 million doses in the next five weeks, vastly increasing the supply and making it possible for most Americans to be inoculated by the end of summer.
More than $254 million has been paid to 135,000 jobless Colorado contract and payroll workers since Saturday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Tuesday.