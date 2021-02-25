Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Two more Colorado Springs school districts will soon expand in-person learning, joining other local districts in making similar decisions. District 49 students will return to full Monday through Friday instruction once its two-week spring break concludes on March 29. Cheyenne Mountain District 12 will begin a four-day schedule, with Wednesdays off, on March 8, two weeks before its spring break begins on March 19. Read more here.
- Outbound passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport fell in January to a six-month low of 26,761, but are expected to rebound in March with the arrival of Southwest Airlines. Read more here.
- Nearly a week after administering a landmark 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations countywide, El Paso County Public Health officials said they remain focused on inoculating more members of the local 70-plus population as health workers continue vaccinating a wider range of eligible residents. Read more here.
- The National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients. Read more here.
- The companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines told a House panel Tuesday they expect to deliver an additional 140 million doses in the next five weeks, vastly increasing the supply and making it possible for most Americans to be inoculated by the end of summer. Read more here.
- More than $254 million has been paid to 135,000 jobless Colorado contract and payroll workers since Saturday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Tuesday. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs resumed in-person courses Monday after four weeks of remote learning. Read more here.
- With the arrival of vaccines and declining COVID cases, Colorado's frontline providers breathe and take stock. Read more here.
- More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in El Paso County, and officials expect that number to keep escalating following a dispute with the state over whether the community was receiving its fair share of doses. Read more here.
- Tens of thousands of Colorado educators have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot since eligibility opened on Feb. 8. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the addition of county-level data to the state's vaccine data dashboard in an effort to increase transparency. Read more here.
- Older white residents in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs were roughly twice as likely as their Hispanic peers to get vaccinated in the state's push to inoculate its oldest residents, and activists say state leaders needed to do more to address the inequities affecting minority communities...Read more here.