Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- With the arrival of vaccines and declining COVID cases, Colorado's frontline providers breathe and take stock. Read more here.
- More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in El Paso County, and officials expect that number to keep escalating following a dispute with the state over whether the community was receiving its fair share of doses. Read more here.
- Tens of thousands of Colorado educators have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot since eligibility opened on Feb. 8. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the addition of county-level data to the state's vaccine data dashboard in an effort to increase transparency. Read more here.
- Older white residents in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs were roughly twice as likely as their Hispanic peers to get vaccinated in the state's push to inoculate its oldest residents, and activists say state leaders needed to do more to address the inequities affecting minority communities...Read more here.
- In the first two months of the state’s effort to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, data tracking the progress has shown Black and Hispanic Coloradans lagging behind white Coloradans, and newly released, more granular information confirm the trend, but also reveal that the wealthiest parts of the state are outpacing the poorest areas by about 30%...Read more here.
- Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs nonprofit is distributing clear masks to help people who are deaf and hard of hearing communicate better. Read more here.
- Teller County Board of Health reduced COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, allowing for higher capacity at restaurants, gyms and casinos, a county news release announced. Read more here.
- Colorado has received no new concrete information on the size of its incoming vaccine shipments, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday, but the state is moving toward its end-of-February goal of vaccinating the bulk of its oldest residents. Read more here.
- Starts, stops and money woes created by the coronavirus pandemic have put a strain on Colorado’s courts and the latest major case to fall victim to COVID-19 delays is the Pueblo County murder trial of Donthe Lucas, 27, accused in the 2013 killing of Kelsie Schelling. Read more here.
- The icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country. Read more here.