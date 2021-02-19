Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs nonprofit is distributing clear masks to help people who are deaf and hard of hearing communicate better. Read more here.
- Teller County Board of Health reduced COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, allowing for higher capacity at restaurants, gyms and casinos, a county news release announced. Read more here.
- Colorado has received no new concrete information on the size of its incoming vaccine shipments, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday, but the state is moving toward its end-of-February goal of vaccinating the bulk of its oldest residents. Read more here.
- Starts, stops and money woes created by the coronavirus pandemic have put a strain on Colorado’s courts and the latest major case to fall victim to COVID-19 delays is the Pueblo County murder trial of Donthe Lucas, 27, accused in the 2013 killing of Kelsie Schelling. Read more here.
- The icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country. Read more here.
- FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of an effort by the Biden administration to get shots into arms more quickly. Read more here.
- President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- More than 2,300 people received COVID-19 shots at a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. Another clinic scheduled for Sunday was postponed until this coming weekend. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Monday extended the state's disaster emergency declaration tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.