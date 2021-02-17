Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.