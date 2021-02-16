Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 414,369 cases of COVID-19 statewide with 22,812 hospitalizations and 5,581 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. See state date here.
- El Paso County Public Health Department reported 50,029 cases of COVID-19 in the county with 2,477 hospitalizations and 728 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. See more county data here.
- More than 2,300 people received COVID-19 shots at a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. Another clinic scheduled for Sunday was postponed until this coming weekend. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Monday extended the state's disaster emergency declaration tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic...Read more here.
- Britain’s newly established quarantine hotels received their first guests on Monday as the government tries to prevent new coronavirus variants from derailing its fast-moving vaccination drive...Read more here.
- Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place...Read more here.
- The U.K. announced Sunday that it had reached its goal of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to the most vulnerable people in the country, increasing pressure on ministers to clarify when they will ease a lockdown imposed in early January...Read more here.
- Parker police need help identifying a woman accused of slapping a King Soopers employee after being asked to wear a face mask. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported 109 cases of the coronavirus at the Winter Park Resort in Grand County. Read more here.
- President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. Read more here.
- Cars poured into the Broadmoor World Arena parking lot Thursday afternoon for El Paso County's first drive-up coronavirus vaccine clinic. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was among the House members Thursday who introduced a bill to allow craft breweries, wineries and distilleries to access the maximum amount of federal coronavirus assistance for small businesses. Read more here.
- A new cluster of pharmacies and clinics are offering the vaccine this week in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Colorado's weekly allotment of vaccine could double next month if the federal government approves the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot, the state's chief medical officer said Wednesday. Read more here.
- More than 220 Fort Carson soldiers are headed to Los Angeles to help support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts there. Read more here.
- Colorado will receive an additional 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next three weeks but supply struggles continue to slow the state's ability to distribute the vaccine. Read more here.
- Exponential Impact is reviving its Survive and Thrive program to help small businesses in low- and middle-income neighborhoods of Colorado Springs survive the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.