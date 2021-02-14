Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place...Read more here.
- The U.K. announced Sunday that it had reached its goal of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to the most vulnerable people in the country, increasing pressure on ministers to clarify when they will ease a lockdown imposed in early January...Read more here.
- Parker police need help identifying a woman accused of slapping a King Soopers employee after being asked to wear a face mask. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported 109 cases of the coronavirus at the Winter Park Resort in Grand County. Read more here.
- President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. Read more here.
- Cars poured into the Broadmoor World Arena parking lot Thursday afternoon for El Paso County's first drive-up coronavirus vaccine clinic. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was among the House members Thursday who introduced a bill to allow craft breweries, wineries and distilleries to access the maximum amount of federal coronavirus assistance for small businesses. Read more here.
- A new cluster of pharmacies and clinics are offering the vaccine this week in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Colorado's weekly allotment of vaccine could double next month if the federal government approves the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot, the state's chief medical officer said Wednesday. Read more here.
- More than 220 Fort Carson soldiers are headed to Los Angeles to help support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts there. Read more here.
- Colorado will receive an additional 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next three weeks but supply struggles continue to slow the state's ability to distribute the vaccine. Read more here.
- Exponential Impact is reviving its Survive and Thrive program to help small businesses in low- and middle-income neighborhoods of Colorado Springs survive the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Personal phone calls started Monday to sign up about 1,000 Spanish-speaking seniors in El Paso County for a mass bilingual COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Colorado College have joined their counterparts around the U.S. in altering spring break for COVID-19 concerns, but it appears Pikes Peak-area K-12 schools won't be joining them. Read more here.