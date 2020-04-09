Despite an increase in the number of deaths reported COVID-19 cases in Colorado, the state appears to have succeeded in flattening the curve, pushing out the expected peak of coronavirus cases to May or even later thanks to social distancing measures and a stay-at-home order, state health officials said at a Thursday briefing.
According to data released Thursday by the state's Department of Public Health and Environment:
-226 Coloradans had died of COVID-19, up from 193 deaths reported on Wednesday
-Positive cases rose from 5,655 to 6,202
-1,221 people were hospitalized, up from 1,162 reported on Wednesday
-The number of deaths in El Paso County rose to 32 Thursday — which is third in the state for virus fatalities behind Denver and Weld counties.
-More than 31,100 people have been tested for the disease, but state and health officials have warned that due to a lag in the state's data, thousands more are likely to have the virus.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in Tweet Thursday that the large spike in the latest numbers for the state was attributed to cases and deaths that occurred days and weeks prior, but which were not reported to the state until Thursday.
"Social distancing has worked, and we have pushed that curve to the right as we've hoped to," said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response.
Ventilators
Colorado now has an excess of ventilators and is preparing for more to arrive, including the 100 promised earlier this week by President Donald Trump. Those are expected to arrive within 24 hours, officials said, adding that a surge of patients is still expected in the coming weeks.
There are about 1,700 ventilators in the state, a spokeswoman for the Colorado health department said in an email. Initial modeling showed that in a worst-case scenario, Colorado would need 10,000 ventilators at the virus' peak. New models show that number may be closer to 5,000, she said.
"The number of Coloradans requiring a ventilator changes by the hour, but we’re working very closely with our hospital partners to create a system that allows us to track this more rapidly ..." the spokeswoman said. "Based on our modeling data and the trajectory of this virus, we still need to work to procure more ventilators from all possible sources so that our health care partners can be prepared for a potential surge."
Test kits and personal protection equipment
A lack of specimen collection kits and personal protective equipment persists, Bookman, the incident commander said, adding that the state is considering sterilization methods that would allow for the reuse of such equipment.
A little over $50 million has been spent by the state on personal protective equipment, much of which will be reimbursable, said Mike Willis, director of the state's emergency operations center.
The update came as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he will be extending the disaster emergency declaration until May 8, allowing for the state to continue using additional resources such as the Colorado National Guard.
The order also allows the state to implement the Colorado Crisis Standards of Care plan, which serves as a guideline for allocating medical resources, such as ventilators.
Some measure of social distancing will likely persist as the state transitions out of the stay-at-home order, Willis said, particularly to protect vulnerable populations.
"You can expect to be encouraged to do social distancing for the foreseeable future," he said.
More updates:
• State officials refused to provide an answer as to whether law enforcement have the authority to detain individuals for being out during the stay-at-home order, but said officers are not contacting individuals simply for being outside.
• A King Soopers statement said Thursday that the grocery store chain will be closing early Easter Sunday, extending regular daily operation hours and temporarily waiving prescription delivery fees. Read more here.