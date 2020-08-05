This blog for Wednesday, Aug. 5 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY:
- Colorado is "beginning to see a leveling off of the very alarming increase" in COVID-19 cases the state recorded in July, largely because of the statewide mask mandate, closure of bars and nightclubs, and 10 p.m. last call for alcohol, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday. Read more here.
- Colorado state health officials say that two inmates transferred to a federal prison in Florence arrived with active COVID-19 infections. Read more here.
- The 2020 fall high school sports season was slashed from 11 sports to four following an announcement by the Colorado High School Activities Association after a lengthy compromise and approval from state health officials. Read more here.
- The Colorado State Fair will open but most festivities won't be open to the public. Read more here.
- Cinemark Tinseltown is showing movies again, marking the first theater in Colorado Springs to reopen since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs-area housing market smashed more records last month, as home prices and sales soared to new highs despite the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the local economy. Read more here.
TUESDAY:
There are now 4,768,829 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 156,771 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Manitou Incline to reopen with the free reservation system. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 4):
-48,394 cases, including 4,663 in El Paso County
-552,205 people tested
-1,849 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
-1,710 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,516 hospitalized
-488 outbreaks
- Football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics, spirit and unified bowling are “unable to be played” this fall under current health state guidelines, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday. Read more here.
- The number of new COVID-19 cases in El Paso County has started to plateau about two weeks after Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate and as a new countywide limit on large gatherings takes effect. Read more here.
- Two Colorado Springs dental offices have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more here.
- Colorado ski resorts might open this winter, but they won't be the same as before. Read more here.
- The Colorado National Guard, deployed to help state and local communities address the coronavirus pandemic, will continue their assignment until Dec. 31. Read more here.
