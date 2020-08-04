This blog for Tuesday, Aug. 4 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY:
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 4):
-48,394 cases, including 4,663 in El Paso County
-552,205 people tested
-1,849 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
-1,710 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,516 hospitalized
-488 outbreaks
- Football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics, spirit and unified bowling are “unable to be played” this fall under current health state guidelines, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday. Read more here.
- Colorado state health officials say that that two inmates transferred to a federal prison in Florence arrived with active COVID-19 infections. Read more here.
- The number of new COVID-19 cases in El Paso County has started to plateau about two weeks after Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate and as a new countywide limit on large gatherings takes effect. Read more here.
- Two Colorado Springs dental offices have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more here.
- Colorado ski resorts might open this winter, but they won't be the same as before. Read more here.
- The Colorado National Guard, deployed to help state and local communities address the coronavirus pandemic, will continue their assignment until Dec. 31. Read more here.
MONDAY:
-By The Numbers:
47,968 cases, including 4,725 in El Paso County
548,808 people tested
1,844 deaths among cases, including 137 in El Paso County
1,710 deaths due to COVID-19
- El Paso County is rolling back the number of people allowed to gather indoors because of a steady increase of COVID-19 cases during the past several weeks. Read more here.
- Nearly nine in 10 employers offer partial or full teleworking during the pandemic, a late-July survey from the Colorado Chamber of Commerce found. Three-fifths of companies that responded said remote working hasn't changed productivity. The remainder were evenly split between businesses experiencing an increase in productivity and a decrease. More here.
- A handful of educators signed their wills outside of Centennial Hall Monday in a recognition of their opposition to the resumption of in-person learning this fall. The teachers, members of the Pikes Peak Education Association, stopped by the organization's tent to have their wills notarized and signed in front of witnesses, or to symbolically sign a will as a gesture of solidarity for those returning to the classroom. Read more here.
- Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s chief judge has reimposed a jury trial ban in Colorado Springs and pared down court business to “limited emergency services” amid signs of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the downtown combined courts building. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
