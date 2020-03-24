The line stretching across the front of the King Soopers store on Constitution Avenue was for jobs, not bread, milk or toilet paper.
The grocery store hosted hiring events Monday and Tuesday to meet increasing customer demands while the spread of the coronavirus has people stocking up. And there was an ample supply of potential employees.
About 50 people, most standing the recommended six feet apart, lined the walkway in front of the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler Thomas bicycled more than 10 miles to to the event in a bid afloat financially.
“You’ve got credit cards and rent. My truck’s transmission went out, so I rode here from Interquest Parkway on my bike,” Thomas said.
“I’ve probably filled out 200 job applications on Indeed and stuff like that over the past couple of weeks … It’s brutal. It’s hard to find a job.”
Thomas was working in insurance, doing employee benefits, but saw that job impacted by the pandemic.
“Especially with the coronavirus. It’s really tough because they don’t know if they’re going to keep their employees, right?” he said.
“I just need to find a job.”
The same goes for Alex Fernandez and Rachael Botkin. Another man in line had a job as of Tuesday but declined an interview in fear his employment status could soon change, especially if his boss found out he was there.
For Botkin, who managed a photo studio only to see most of the bookings cancel, the disease hit as she was trying to finalize the purchase of a house.
“Our income has been cut like in half, so that’s kind of a big deal,” Botkin said standing next to her husband.
“It could influence us getting our place if I don’t have something by the time we are supposed to close.”
Fernandez, a second-year exercise science student at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, started searching for work a few months ago so he could pay tuition. His last job was at a Wendy’s, but similar jobs are off the table with restaurants limited to drive-through and carryout.
“I’ll probably have to pull out a loan or get help from my family,” he said. “I have just about enough, but then once I pay off that tuition payment, I’m going to be pretty empty. And then there’s next semester.”
Tyler said the proposed $1,200 federal bailout checkfor individuals would cover about a month's rent and little more.
“If you don’t have a job, you’re good for a month, maybe,” he said. “But you can’t buy food or anything.”
Botkin was also on board, but questioned the plan’s feasibility with so many people out of work.
Those present Tuesday were offered another prospective job, as representatives from Northwest Petition Management handed out contact cards.
Stocking shelves and seeking signatures are not jobs related to Thomas’ preferred field, but he hopped on his bike for a reason.
“I’m working on my computer science degree, so I’d love to be doing that,” he said. “But you’ve got to put food on the table, right?”