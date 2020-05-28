Many businesses across El Paso County can expect a break on their property taxes next year because of the coronavirus.
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker is planning to give all businesses a 30% reduction on the value of their equipment, fixtures and furniture — a step that will reduce how much property tax is owed in 2021 for those items, he said.
The discount could be substantial for businesses — such as hotels — that have a significant amount of furniture and equipment, Schleiker said.
"What I do hope it does is basically reduce anxiety for our business owners," he said.
Many businesses have a right to a reduction in property taxes if they saw a reduction in income because their business was closed or hurt by the coronavirus. This reduction will lower business taxes across the board in a fair and equitable way, Schleiker said.
If Schleiker did not reduce property taxes on equipment, fixtures and furniture, many businesses could appeal their taxes and win based on their loss of income, he said.
The reduction is also merited because the value of the property has declined. For example, if a restaurant tried to sell its equipment this summer buyers would pay far less than they did prior to the spread of coronavirus, he said.