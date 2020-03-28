Three more people have died in El Paso County from the coronavirus, bringing the county's deaths 10 and the statewide total to 44 as of Saturday.

No details were released about the three additional deaths.

Admist the third day of a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the number of Coloradans who tested positive for the highly-contagious virus surpassed 2,000.

More than 13,200 people have been tested for the disease, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Thousands more are likely to have the illness that haven't yet been tested, Polis said at a news conference Friday. The state's data lags behind at least a day because of the virus's incubation period, the governor said.

The department released a statement Saturday containing the results of a statewide survey on the coronavirus. Nearly 45,000 Coloradans completed the survey Sunday through Tuesday, the statement said, just before the governor's stay-at-home order was announced.

Of those surveyed, 72% were "very concerned" about COVID-19 in Colorado. Nearly 90% thought it's somewhat or very likely they would eventually contract the coronavirus. Half of the respondents reported symptoms of general anxiety in the past two weeks, the survey found.

While most of the state's businesses remain closed until April 11 under the stay-at-home order, the survey found 40% of part-time, full-time or self-employed workers do not have access to paid leave if they were to become sick.

About 11% of the respondents have had their hours cut, 9% have temporarily lost their jobs and 1% have permanently lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

“This survey shows what we already knew, that Coloradans are strong, and we are all in this together,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department. “We’re relieved to see that so many people are doing their part to slow the spread of this deadly virus.

"If we keep this up, we will protect our health care system from being overloaded with critical cases and countless lives will be saved.”