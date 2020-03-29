Colorado's coronavirus deaths rose again Sunday, with three more, including another in El Paso County.
The total statewide now stands at 47, of which 11 have been in El Paso County, leading the state.
As in the past, state health officials did not provide any details about the victims. Their gender, ages, when they became ill and where they lived was not released.
More Coloradans continued to come down with the highly infections, flu-like disease that has killed tens of thousands around the world, including more than 2,000 in the United States.
The state added 246 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 2,307 who have tested positive. Fifty-two more required hospitalization, according to the latest data from Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment.
El Paso County is third in number of cases with 214. Denver has the most with 408, followed by Arapahoe County with 241.
According to data released Sunday, 1,194 additional people were tested, raising the statewide total to 14,470.
In other developments Sunday:
• Two iconic Colorado Springs diners, Western Omelette, 16 S. Walnut St., and King's Chef Diner, 131 E. Bijou St., announced they were closing. Restaurants, bars and coffee shops have been ordered closed since mid-March to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
• Two more deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total up to four, an El Paso County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman said. The deputies did not have to be hospitalized and all inmates, co-workers and residents with whom they had contact have been notified, said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt. As of Sunday, no inmates at the El Paso County jail had tested positive for the disease, she said.
• First responders and health care workers can order lunch or dinner Monday at Marigold Cafe and Bakery Monday and have their bill covered by The Hermes Team at RE/MAX Properties, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV. A growler of craft beer at Happy Tap will also be covered. To place an order at Marigold's, call (719) 599-4776 or visit them in person at 4605 Centennial Blvd. To order beer at Happy Tap, call (719) 502-9093 or visit 1757 S. 8th St. A work I.D. must be shown.