As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus had taken the lives of 967 Coloradans, up 23 from the previous day, and 19,375 others have tested positive for the disease, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed.

More than 100,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across the state and 3,623 have been hospitalized since the virus began spreading, according to the data. In El Paso County, 78 people have died of the disease.

Since Friday afternoon, 65 coronavirus patients have been discharged or transferred to lower level care, according to data from hospitals across the state. At least 586 patients remain hospitalized.

The state health department is investigating outbreaks — defined as more than two infected people at a facility — at 188 long-term care facilities across the state, the data showed. The Sterling Correctional Facility in Logan County remained the facility with the highest number of confirmed positive cases as of Saturday with 262.

RELATED: