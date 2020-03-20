The number of coronavirus cases in Colorado rose by 86 Friday, bringing the total in the state to 363, as the state issued new directives to try to slow the spread of the disease.

El Paso County's total increased to 27, including six cases of the flu-like disease in a southeast Colorado Springs senior living center, Laurel Manor Care Center.

The elderly, particularly those with other health problems or compromised immune systems, are considered the most vulnerable to the disease, although the latest statistics on hospitalizations shows the young also are at risk.

The largest percentage of Coloradans who have contracted the virus so far are in their 30s, 40s and 50s, state data shows.

Among Friday's developments were:

• Thirty-nine Coloradans, including some from Colorado Springs, who had been aboard the cruise ship Grand Princess and had been in quarantine since being allowed to disembark March 9 in California, returned home, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

A department statement said three of the passengers were in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, 14 in their 60s, four in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, two in their 20s and two under 18. None had symptoms of the disease.

Four Coloradans who had symptoms of COVID-19 are returning on different flights at later times, a state health department statement said.

The 39 who showed no symptoms flew into Denver International Airport Friday afternoon on private planes, and did not enter the concourses or main terminal, health officials said.

"They will return to their homes via private vehicle or state-provided private van and will continue to self-quarantine until they have been in quarantine for a full 14 days, which includes their time in federal quarantine," the statement said.

• UCHealth implemented a no-visitors policy at all of its hospitals and clinics, with the exception of maternity, NICU, pediatric and end-of-life care, a UCHealth statement said.

Outpatient clinic patients will be allowed one person to accompany them if needed for support, the organization said.

"These new restrictions are in place for the health and safety of patients and their families, visitors and health care workers," the statement said. "The policy will be disappointing for patients and their loved ones; we encourage patients and their families to maximize use of virtual video connections, chats and phone calls. Most other hospitals in Colorado have instituted similar visitor restrictions."

• More than 2,200 Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores throughout Colorado will have Plexiglas "sneeze guards" installed at registers between customers and cashiers, a company news release said.

The grocery stores have also enhanced cleaning measures, reserved shopping times exclusively for seniors, and suspended self-service soup and salad bars, the statement said.

• Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is "well-positioned for success when this all blows over," adding that the state is taking several measures to ease financial strain on the community.

The state will be taking action to provide relief from evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs, the statement said. Polis asked that local law enforcement refrain from carrying out evictions or foreclosures on families unless there's a threat to public safety. He also asked financial institutions to consider a 90-day deferment for all consumer loans, and that public utilities suspend service disconnections for missed payments.

Polis asked that property owners and landlords not impose late fees for late payments through the end of April.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment will be expediting claim payments during the state of emergency, the statement said. Unemployment claims statewide surged from about 400 filed on March 9 to about 10,000 filed Thursday, according to the state's labor department.

• The Colorado Attorney General's Office said in a news release that law enforcement agencies statewide "will use their authority under state law to enforce" orders issued by public health officials "when necessary and appropriate."

“The state has taken decisive action to protect Coloradans from the spread of COVID-19, Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the statement. "We understand that residents may feel anxious or frustrated by limits on gatherings or closures of businesses and institutions around the state. Our expectation is that residents will respect their fellow Coloradans, use good judgment and follow the public health order. When necessary and appropriate, however, we will work with our state and local law enforcement partners to ensure that residents obey the order.”

Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis amended an order that closed most Colorado businesses until April 30. The businesses include horse racing tracks, off-track betting, hotel dining areas, spas, tattoo shops, massage parlors, hair and nail salons, gyms, pools, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, theaters and casinos.

In Colorado, it's illegal for any person or business to willingly violate public health laws or orders. Disobeying a public health order is considered a misdemeanor and can result in up to $1,000 in fines or one year in jail.

"The gravity of the public health orders are appropriate for the gravity of this situation,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state's health department, in the statement. “The transmission of COVID-19 is an event unlike anything we have seen and we must take dramatic precautions to save lives. These policy decisions are grounded in science and what has been learned from other countries and states. The swifter and more decisively we act, the greater the possibility that we can flatten the epidemiological curve, preserve the availability of hospital beds for those who need them, and eventually return to normal life."

• Colorado Springs is reducing weekend bus service because too few drivers are showing up for work, the city said in a news release. Mountain Metro bus drivers are not required to wear masks, city spokeswoman Vicki McCann said in an email.

"Mountain Metro bus drivers are following the guidance issued by El Paso County Health Department which says that if you are not sick you do not need to wear a mask," McCann wrote.

The following changes were made to the weekend bus schedule:

Saturdays, Mountain Metro is reducing frequency on routes 1, 3, 5, 7, 25, and 27 from 30 minutes to 60 minutes. On Sundays, route 7 will not be reduced.

Saturdays and Sundays, routes 1, 3, 5, 7 will only depart the downtown terminal at :15 after the hour.

On Saturdays, route 25 will depart from the Citadel at :40 after the hour and will depart Voyager at :13 after the hour. On Sundays, route 25 departs at :38 after the hour and departs Voyager at :14 after the hour.

On Saturdays, route 27 will depart the Citadel at :47 after the hour and will depart Pikes Peak Community College at :14 after the hour. On Sundays, route 27 will depart the Citadel at :48 after the hour.

• Rocky Mountain National Park was closed to all visitors.

"As of 7 p.m. today ... Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice," the National Park Service said in an email. "This closure will be in effect 24-hours a day, 7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to Rocky Mountain National Park."

Visitors can take a virtual tour at www.nps.gov/romo.