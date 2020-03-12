The number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado rose from zero to 34 in less than one week. Colorado, along with several other states, continues to experience a rapid increase in positive cases.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 45 states, including Washington, D.C. as of Wednesday, March 12.
Out of the 45 infected states, Colorado ranked No. 5 for the largest number of presumptive positive and confirmed cases. Washington is No. 1 with 373 cases; New York is No. 2 with 216 cases; California is No. 3 with 179 cases; and Massachusetts is No. 4 with 95 reported cases.
The total number deaths from the virus in the U.S. is 36, according to Centers for Disease Control and prevention. The global death toll is 4,718, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.
Here are the 10 U.S. states with the largest number of positive cases of COVID-19. Last updated: March 12 at 10:03 a.m.
State Total Cases Deaths
|1 Washington
|373
|30
|2 New York
|216
|0
|3 California
|179
|4
|4 Massachusetts
|95
|0
|5 Colorado
|34
|0
|6 Georgia
|31
|0
|7 Florida
|29
|2
|8 Illinois
|25
|0
|9 New Jersey
|23
|1
|10 Texas
|22
|0
SOURCE: Johns Hopkins University; WHO; CDC; USA TODAY.
The first case in the nation was reported Jan. 20, in Snohomish County, Washington. The patient was a 35-year old male who returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, on Jan. 15.
New York's first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 1 in Manhattan. The patient is a woman in her late 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. New Rochelle is emerging as the epicenter of the state's outbreak.
The first positive case in Colorado was reported on March 5. The male patient in his 30s was an out-of-state visitor to Summit County.
Click here to read more information about the coronavirus cases in Colorado.