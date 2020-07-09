Colorado has surpassed 35,000 cases since the pandemic reached the state in early March, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state has 35,116 confirmed cases, including 2,751 in El Paso County. The overall count in Colorado is up 452 from Tuesday.
Here is the other data released Wednesday:
- 5,820 hospitalized (up 79)
- 367,724 people tested (up 5,579)
- 1,704 deaths among cases, including 109 in El Paso County (up 3)
- 1,544 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus (up 23)
- 384 outbreaks (up 13)
Click here for more data from the CDPHE.