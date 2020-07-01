Colorado saw an uptick in cumulative cases of COVID-19 and the death toll related to the virus continued to increase, according to the data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state reported 33,029 cases, up from 32,715 the previous day.
Of those who tested positive, 1,697 people have died, according to the state Health Department. That's seven more deaths than Tuesday.
In El Paso County, 2,431 coronavirus cases have been reported. Of those, 120 people have died.
Here's a breakdown:
- 33,029 cases
- 5,513 hospitalized
- 61 counties
- 330,359 people tested
- 362 outbreaks
- 1,697 deaths among cases
- 1,520 deaths due to COVID-19
Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment