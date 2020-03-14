The first positive case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Colorado was reported March 5 in Summit County. El Paso County had its first positive case confirmed March 6 in a man in his 40s, then had its first resulting death Friday, March 13.
- As of Friday, there have been 77 presumptive positive cases in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. More than 600 people have been tested and 530 have tested negative. Check the latest numbers from the health department here.
- A total of 1,629 cases have been confirmed positive in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 41 deaths have been reported related to the coronavirus.
- UCHealth opened a drive-up coronavirus sample collection site in Colorado Springs. The drive-thru at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park, will test those with referral from a provider weekedays from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Read more here.
